18th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2022 Held Online/Offline This Weekend

The Busan City Agricultural Technology Center will hold the 18th Busan Urban Agricultural Expo at Busan Citizens Park from the 28th to May 1st to present the vision of urban agriculture and to inform the new and changing urban agriculture trends.

The Busan Urban Agricultural Expo has been held every year since its first national launch in 2005 and is a deep-rooted exposition with a long history of participation by many citizens.

In the past, the genre of “urban agriculture” was introduced to urban residents and has contributed greatly to the development of Busan as a leading green smart city.

This year’s expo will be held under the theme of “Let’s go, take a walk in urban agriculture!”, and will be held in a hybrid format that combines online and offline to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Programs, where a large number of people gather, will be converted into non-face-to-face online and will consist of exhibition-oriented events so that visitors can take a walk and see the new and changing urban agriculture model.

Non-face-to-face programs include special lectures by urban agriculture celebrities, urban agriculture development technology briefing sessions, an IR pitching day for attracting agricultural food investment, and air purifying plant care education.

Various exhibition halls such as a brother garden, dome greenhouse vegetable garden, functional vegetable garden, planter gallery, and exhibition of works from competitions will also be on display.

For other details such as the event schedule, please refer to the website of the fair. (Korean only)