18th Hapcheon Art Festival Kicks Off

The 18th Hapcheon Art Festival hosted by the Korean Arts and Crafts Association and organized by each art group kicked off on the 16th at 7 p.m.

It will be held in Ilhae Park for four days.

In the pre-ceremonial performance of the opening ceremony on the 16th, there was an orchestra performance composed of local children, a pungmul performance, and a butterfly flying event.

The Hapcheon Arts Council selects and awards people of great merit in culture and art every year. This year, Haesang Ryu of the Hapcheon Police Station was awarded the Cultural Artist Award.

At the Hapcheon Arts Council, the traditional music festival and music festival prepared by local artists are also being held at Ilhae Park from 7 pm until the 19th, and many citizens and tourists are invited to participate.