18th Hyeonin Song Festival Takes Place This Weekend at Songdo Beach

The 18th Hyeonin Song Festival will be held from the 5th to the 7th hosted by the Korea Celebrity Artists Association and sponsored by Busan City and Seo-gu Office.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, a total of 15 teams will participate in this year’s event held on a special stage at Songdo Beach.

As a result of recruiting participants nationwide from March to May of this year, a total of 82 teams applied. Among the 33 teams that passed the first preliminary screening, 15 teams were selected for the second stage performance screening.

Participating teams will compete once again on the 6th at 7 pm on the stage of the final preliminaries of the current song festival. Among them, 5 teams are scheduled to step on the stage at 8 pm on the 7th.

These five teams will be ranked through on-site evaluation by the judges on the day of the finals. Grand Prize (1 person) 10 million won, Gold (1 person) 5 million won, Silver (1 person) 4 million won, Bronze (1 person) 3.5 million won, and Encouragement (1 person) 3 million won.

Comedian Shim Hyeong-rae and singers Seol Woon-do, Yo-Yomi, and Cho Myung-seop will perform and announcers Kim Byung-chan and Jung Eun-hye will be moderators.

The Hyeonin Festival is held at Songdo Beach every year during the Busan Sea Festival to revitalize the original downtown area.

Hyeon-in was born in Busan in 1919 and graduated from the Tokyo University of the Arts Department of Vocal Music.

He returned to Korea immediately after liberation and left a number of popular songs such as ‘Night of Shilla’ and ‘Stay Strong, Geumsoonah’ and ‘Love Blue Grape’, which depict the sorrows of refugees.

He died in April 2002 after suffering from diabetes.