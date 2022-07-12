18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Unveils a Star-Studded Lineup for ‘One Summer Night’

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival has announced a star-studded lineup for its iconic and popular One Summer Night program.

As the opening of the 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival—Asia’s most prominent film music festival—is only a month away, the festival has unveiled a star-studded lineup of One Summer Night, raising expectations for the upcoming festival.

One Summer Night is a program that features midsummer night performances and films in a single event. It is gaining popularity yearly by giving audiences an unforgettable memory of a summer night in Jecheon. At the 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, you can enjoy two nights of One Summer Night with various musicians. This year, One Summer Night will further enhance the audience’s immersion by screening films followed by music performances.

This year’s One Summer Night consists of Groovy Night, which will get your body into the rhythm, and Mellow Night, which will present a dreamlike experience. Groovy Night will take place on Friday, August 12, and will bring hip-hop musicians such as Simon Dominic, Loco, LILBOI, and Leellamarz to the stage for musical performances that can only be experienced at JIMFF.

Later, the documentary Look at Me: XXXTentacion, which features insightful portraits of the infamous rapper XXXTentacion, will be screened for the first time in Asia. Look at Me: XXXTentacion is rated 15+ and shows the mark he left on the music industry, including XXXTentacion’s violent past, crazy talent, and mental anguish.

On Monday, August 15th, Mellow Night will take place with artists 10CM, SUNWOOJUNGA, LEE, PAUL KIM, JANNABI, and LEE MUJIN, immersing the stage in a dreamlike feeling. This will be followed by the premiere of Love it (then) Dump it(LIDI) by Chung Jinsoo(VISUALSFROM.), which tells the story of a singer named Sawol. One Summer Night reflects the identity of the film music festival and is significant in that it is a program planned and developed by the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival.

This year’s One Summer Night will be held on two days, Friday, August 12th, and Monday, August 15th, during the film festival at the Airfield Stage, symbolizing Jecheon, and will begin anew as a film festival that continues to communicate with citizens. Ticket reservations will be available exclusively through WeMakePrice Tickets starting July 14th, and on-site reservations will also be available on the day of the festival. Details will be announced at a later date on the official Jecheon International Music & Film Festival website (www.jimff.org).

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, where audiences can bask in the joy of films and music, will be held for six days from August 11th to August 16th. This year, the festival will further strengthen its identity and offer audiences unprecedented festivities with representative music programs such as One Summer Night, Films in Live, and the Special Concert by Justin Hurwitz.