18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Unveils its Official Poster & Slogan

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF) has unveiled the official poster and slogan.
The official poster features two vibrant key colors: ‘Blue,’ symbolizing the Uirimji lake in Jecheon, and ‘Red,’ symbolizing the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival. The submerged number ’18’ represents the 18th edition of the festival, symbolically illustrating its cinematic imagination and the relaxed rhythm felt in the water.
The slogan ‘a tempo’, presented with the poster, is a musical terminology and means ‘return to the original tempo.’ It represents the festive identity of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival and the importance of returning to the daily tempo before the pandemic so that visitors can fully enjoy the festival.
Anticipation builds as the festival introduces a rich program of various events, including a special solo concert by Justin Hurwitz, musical director of the film LA LA LAND (2016), beloved by Korean fans, a live orchestra performance with a film screening, ‘One Summer Night,’ a live performance where handpicked music films meet top musicians of various genres, and much more.
The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, where visitors can enjoy music and film to the fullest, will be held for 6 days from August 11-16 in the Jecheon City Area. At this year’s edition, various programs full of festivity will be prepared for the audience, including ‘One Summer Night,’ the representative music event of JIMFF, which was reduced in scope last year due to COVID-19.
