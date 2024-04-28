18th Treasure Island Mijo Port Anchovy & Marine Products Festival to be Held May 11-12

From May 11th to 12th, the Namhae-gun Fisheries Cooperative will host the 18th Treasure Island Mijo Port Anchovy & Marine Products Festival at Mijo North Port.

Under the theme ‘Open new tastes of Namhae gastronomy,’ the festival aims to showcase Namhae County’s marine delicacies and delight residents and tourists alike.

The fisherman’s festival’s first day will feature a boat launch performance and a ceremony for a bountiful catch.

Attendees can enjoy free seafood tastings, experience seafood auctions, enjoy a Seafood Olympiad, witness magic shows with seafood themes, and watch performances by renowned artists like Na Sang-do, Kwak Ji-eun, and Hooni Yong-i, followed by a fireworks display.

On the second day, visitors can partake in more seafood tastings, auctions, youth festivals, and seafood consumption promotion performances.

The highlight of the closing day will be the ‘Fisherman Singing Contest,’ featuring acclaimed artists like Ha Dong-geun.

Families can engage in bare-handed fishing and stocking experiences, explore agricultural and fishery specialties, and enjoy diverse food offerings, including European seafood delights and food trucks.

The event will also have busking performances, photo exhibitions, tours, and immersive experience booths.