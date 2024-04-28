Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

18th Treasure Island Mijo Port Anchovy & Marine Products Festival to be Held May 11-12

By Haps Staff

From May 11th to 12th, the Namhae-gun Fisheries Cooperative will host the 18th Treasure Island Mijo Port Anchovy & Marine Products Festival at Mijo North Port.

Under the theme ‘Open new tastes of Namhae gastronomy,’ the festival aims to showcase Namhae County’s marine delicacies and delight residents and tourists alike.

The fisherman’s festival’s first day will feature a boat launch performance and a ceremony for a bountiful catch.

Attendees can enjoy free seafood tastings, experience seafood auctions, enjoy a Seafood Olympiad, witness magic shows with seafood themes, and watch performances by renowned artists like Na Sang-do, Kwak Ji-eun, and Hooni Yong-i, followed by a fireworks display.

On the second day, visitors can partake in more seafood tastings, auctions, youth festivals, and seafood consumption promotion performances.

The highlight of the closing day will be the ‘Fisherman Singing Contest,’ featuring acclaimed artists like Ha Dong-geun.

Families can engage in bare-handed fishing and stocking experiences, explore agricultural and fishery specialties, and enjoy diverse food offerings, including European seafood delights and food trucks.

The event will also have busking performances, photo exhibitions, tours, and immersive experience booths.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Lotte Department Store Masan Branch to Close June 30

40th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival Begins Today

Namhae German Village Unveils Korea’s Largest European-Style Village Hotel

Korea in Photos: 2024 Miryang Cultural Heritage Night Tour

Korea Destinations: 23rd Jinju Nongae Festival Celebrates Korea’s Gyobang Culture

Gyeongnam Province Launches Tour Bus Exclusively for the Disabled

The Latest

Dalmaji Park to Turn Into a ‘Naturalist Luxury Park’

Busan Police to Launch Crackdown on Illegal Filming Crimes

France Mets Brass Ensemble

문체부 2024 우수웰니스 관광지에 해운대 ‘클럽디오아시스’ 신규 선정!

Busan Destinations: Club D Oasis Chosen as 2024 Excellent Wellness Destination

Starbuck’s Launching 4 Exclusive Alcohol Cocktails at Youngrangho Resort

Busan
moderate rain
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
94 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 