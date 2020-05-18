“1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning” Exhibition Begins at Busan Museum of Art

Busan Museum of Art will hold the exhibition “1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning” through September 8th.

It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s, following the exhibition of “Refugee Capital Busan Flowers in Despair” held in 2018 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the museums opening.

Korea in the 1960s and 1970s was a period of social upheaval, and the art world also projected a changing society through new formative vocabulary.

Busan Art in the 60s and 70s was a time when new experiments, changes, and constant challenges were made in search of a new formative language, away from a conceptual description or representation.

For this exhibition, the artists who were active in the 60s and 70s were investigated, and the surviving artists were arranged through direct interviews, and in the case of works, many gem-like works buried in history have been discovered.

Participating Artists include Kang Sun-Bo, Kang Hong-yoon, Kwon Dal-sul, Kim Dong-gyu, Kim Su-seok, Kim Won, Kim Won-gap, Kim In-hwan, Kim Jung-myeong, Kim Jong-geun, Kim Jong-sik, Kim Chung-jung, Kim Hae-sung, Kim Hong-gyu, Kim Hong-seok, Noh Woong-gu, Ryu Moo-soo, Park Chun-jae, Seo Sang-hwan, Seo Jae-man, Seongbaek-ju, Song Hye-soo, Yang Cheolmo, Young-jae Oh, Heung-chan Woo, Sung-jae Lee, Soo-jae Lee (real name: Jeong-soo Lee), Yong-gil Jeon, Jun-ja Cho, Cheol-soo Cho, Ah-ja Choi, Yeon-geun Choo, Huh Huang, and Hwang Gye-yong.

Various exhibition-related programs will also be held. In addition, the Busan Art Review Seminar will provide educational programs related to exhibitions.

This exhibition is operated free of charge through the ‘Pre-reservation system for exhibition viewing’.

Advance reservations can be made through the Busan Museum of Art website in Korean.