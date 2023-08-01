“1970 Busan: A Glimpse of Normal Daily Life” Exhibition to Open at Busan Museum

Busan Museum is set to hold a special theme exhibition titled “1970 Busan: A Glimpse of Normal Daily Life” from August 4th to September 3rd, 2023.

The exhibition will feature photographs taken by American couple Gary Minteer and Mary Ann Minteer during their stay in Korea as Peace Corps Volunteers from 1969 to 1970.

The couple, who volunteered to teach English at Dong-A University and Busan Women’s University, captured the daily life and scenery of Busan through slide films and grayscale films.

The exhibition will showcase around 1,366 photographs, providing a vivid depiction of Busan’s streets, markets, and people from fifty years ago.

The displayed artifacts and photographs will shed light on the history of the Peace Corps’ dispatch to Korea and the Minteer couple’s experiences living in Busan.

Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the changes in Korea’s landscape and lifestyle as witnessed by the Minteers over the years.

The exhibition will be divided into four sections, exploring different aspects of the Minteer couple’s life in Busan and their unique perspective on the city.

Additionally, the museum will offer a special “History tour with the curator” event on Culture Day, August 25th, allowing visitors to gain deeper insights into the exhibition’s content.

The event will be open to all with on-site registration available on the day.