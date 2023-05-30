19th Busan International Dance Festival Kicks Off This Friday

The 19th Busan International Dance Festival, an event showcasing world dances and expressing the city’s desire to host the 2030 Busan World Expo, will kick off with an opening ceremony and gala performance at the Haneulyeon Theater at the Busan Cinema Center on June 2nd at 7:00 pm.

The Busan International Dance Festival is a unique beach dance festival that combines performances with the scenic backdrop of Haeundae Beach, the captivating sunset, and expressive dances delivering powerful messages inspired by the beautiful seaside city.

Originally known as the Busan International Beach Dance Festival, it was renamed in 2008 and has grown into a significant international event, expanding in scale with each passing year.

Hosted by the city of Busan and supervised by the Busan International Dance Festival Organizing Committee, the festival will take place over three days, from June 2nd to June 4th, featuring performances at a special stage in Haeundae Beach, as well as the Haneulyeon Theater at Busan Cinema Center and Busan Citizens’ Park.

The festival is closely connected and collaborates with government agencies such as the Korean Culture and Arts Council, foreign embassies in Korea, and foreign government organizations based in Busan. Approximately 60 dance works by performance groups from various countries will be presented.

This year’s festival is characterized by three main aspects: ‘diversity,’ ‘popularity,’ and ‘events involving citizens.’ The participating works represent a wide range of dance genres, including modern dance, ballet, folk dance, street dance, and Sufi, a fusion of North African traditions. Countries from all continents, including Europe, Africa, North America, and Asia, will be represented.

The festival aims to engage the general public, including those less familiar with dance, by featuring popular dance genres such as luxury court dance, ballet, and modern dance from Korea, as well as performances by renowned domestic and international organizations.

Furthermore, the festival includes ‘Citizen Participation Events’ with the goal of attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Through various programs, such as a 1-minute relay performance to support the Busan World Expo 2030, an ‘Open Stage’ organized by the Busan Dance Association at Busan Citizens Park, and performances at the Busan Cinema Center and Haeundae Beach Stage, Busan citizens will share their enthusiasm for hosting the expo with people around the world. The festival serves as an international cultural platform to showcase the heritage and spirit of the citizens of Busan.

In response to the audience’s desire for a high-quality, internationally acclaimed dance performance, the festival will feature a special invitation full-length performance of “Day owes to night” by France’s Erbecubi Dance Company.

This work combines acrobatics, gymnastics, b-boying, hip-hop, modern dance, ballet, and traditional Sufi, juxtaposing explosive contemporary street dance with the sublime elegance of North African tradition.

Choreographed by rising choreographer Ervé Cubi, the piece has received widespread acclaim and sold out 100 performances during its 13 tours across the United States.

The Erbecubi Dance Company, based in Calais, France, performs more than 85 tours annually across Europe and North America. The Asian premiere of “Day owes to night” will be presented at the Busan International Dance Festival in 2023.

Since 2009, the festival has also hosted the AK21 (Arts Korea21) Choreographer Training Contest, providing opportunities for young choreographers to showcase their fresh and original works each year. Additionally, programs like the Korea Dance Grand Prix and the Busan International Choreographer Camp contribute to international cultural exchange.