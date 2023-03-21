Image: City of Busan
19th Busan Urban Agricultural Expo to be Held in April

The Busan Agricultural Technology Center will hold the ’19th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo’ at Busan Citizens Park from April 20 to 23 to spread urban agriculture culture and promote Green Smart City Busan.

The Busan Urban Agriculture Expo, which started for the first time in the country in 2005 and is held every year, has been promoting the value of urban agriculture and establishing it as a living culture for citizens. come.

Under the theme of “With Urban Agriculture”, it is a place to meet the true value of urban agriculture, where humans, plants, and animals coexist and heal, and connect nature and the city as one. plans to operate a planning exhibition hall of

In addition, urban agriculture and healing agriculture policy workshops will be held with the public and private sectors to share knowledge about urban agriculture and seek better development directions. Various experience programs such as caring for companion plants, making home-cooked meals for companion animals, making flower baskets for everyday gardening, a garden vegetable cooking class, and planting vegetable seedlings are planned for visitors to the event.

For event schedules and other details, refer to the Urban Agricultural Fair website.

