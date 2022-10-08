Arts & Culture

19th Chinatown Special District Cultural Festival to be Held October 14-16

BeFM News

Dong-gu District Office announced that the 19th Chinatown Special District Cultural Festival will be held for three days from the 14th to the 16th.

The festival will be held throughout Choryang-dong, including Busan Station, Choryang Traditional Market, and Texas Street, centering on the Chinatown Special District.

This year’s festival will be the first in three years since COVID-19, with all in-person events being held together.

The opening ceremony, held on the 14th at the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station, will feature traditional Chinese performances such as Chinese folk dance, fusion traditional music, and pansori.

