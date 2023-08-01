19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Filled With Various Events with Local Artists and Merchants

The Jecheon International Music & Film Festival is gearing up to present an exciting program in line with its theme, ‘Da Capo,’ meaning ‘back to the beginning.’

The festival aims to showcase the talents of local artists and merchants from Jecheon, taking us on a journey to the origins of creativity and culture.

Kicking off the festivities was the ‘Welcome Concert with KTX,’ performed by the ‘Jecheon Soloist Ensemble,’ a group of young and talented musicians from Jecheon. The concert featured captivating movie soundtracks and mesmerizing classical music performances, delighting audiences at the Jecheon Station waiting room. The concerts took place on July 24 (Mon), with two more performances scheduled on July 31st (Mon), August 7th (Mon), and August 9th (Wed) from 9:00 am to 10:00 am and 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the ‘JIMFF Night Market’ is set to invigorate the local economy and the old city center. From August 11 (Fri), for three days, visitors can enjoy movies, food, and various attractions, including the Market Tong broadcasting station that aims to boost tourism-linked markets. The night market will run from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm, offering an array of delightful experiences.

Furthermore, in collaboration with Mugunghwa Tourism Co., Ltd., the city tour operator in Jecheon, the ‘JIMFF Familiarization Tour’ will take place between Seoul and Jecheon. Running from August 10th to 14th, this tour offers an overnight stay, providing participants with an opportunity to explore not only the film festival but also the tourist attractions of Jecheon. During the tour, on odd-numbered days (11th, 13th, 15th), visitors can experience Cheongpung Land, and on even-numbered days (12th, 14th), they can ride the Cheongpung Lakeside Cable Car. This tour is highly recommended for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the festival and the city’s offerings.

Excitement builds up to the opening ceremony with the ‘Welcome to Uirimji International Music & Film Festival’ concert, which took place on August 6th at 6:00 p.m. On the waterside stage of Uirimji, local artists, including the popular girl group Ann, the charming Trot singer Saetbyeol Bang Cho-rong, the talented acoustic guitarist Kim Joon Band, and the soulful saxophonist Park Dong-joon Band, gathered to set the stage for the 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival.

For those seeking a unique experience amidst nature, the ‘JIMFF Camping Ground’ awaits from August 11th (Fri) to 13th (Sun) after the opening ceremony. Located at the picturesque Cheongpungho Lake in Jecheon, the camping ground offers a variety of activities, including music performances, movie screenings, Pilates sessions, and Puerh tea & meditation sessions. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an array of programs not commonly found at the market. Participants can still join in by registering until August 4th (Fri).

Movie and music enthusiasts will find their paradise at the ‘JIMFF OST Fair,’ the first event of this year’s Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, held at the Civic Center during the festival. The fair offers a selection of albums and merchandise related to the featured movies, presented by local LP collector Lamp, as well as Keum Ok-yeop, Music Guide, and Pastel Records. Moreover, movie OST albums from Universal Music, Warner Music, and Sony Music are also available. Detailed information about all the events can be found on the festival’s official homepage.

The 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, starting from the 10th, promises an unforgettable experience, merging the magic of cinema and the power of music. From the soulful ‘One Summer Night’ performance at Cheongpung Land’s special stage to the rocking ‘Legend of Rock’ held at Jecheon Gymnasium and the enchanting ‘Sakamoto Ryuichi Tribute Concert,’ the festival is designed to bring joy to all attendees. Online reservations, which began on July 27, are currently sold out due to the overwhelming enthusiasm for this exceptional cultural celebration.