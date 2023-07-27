19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Ticket Reservations Begin

The 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival has begun ticket reservations on the official website starting at 2 pm on the 27th.

The festival will showcase 104 music films from 29 countries, with notable films like ‘Music Chapel’ as the opening film and ‘Blue Giant’ as the closing film. Tickets for the opening ceremony at Cheongpung Land’s special stage on August 10th are priced at 10,000 won, while general screenings at various locations such as Jecheon Cultural Center, Jecheon Visual Media Center Bom, and CGV Jecheon will cost 7,000 won each.

Visitors can enjoy free screenings of walking tours at Haso Life Culture Center and Lestri Resom on specific dates. The closing ceremony at Jecheon Cultural Center on the 15th will be free admission on a first-come, first-served basis after obtaining paper tickets on the same day.

Citizens of Chungcheongbuk-do and Jecheon will receive a 50% discount regardless of the program but must purchase tickets on-site and present their ID to confirm their address. Those attending the festival can deduct the movie ticket fee from their income.

Ticket purchases can be made on the festival’s official website until 5 minutes before the screening starts, with a limit of 4 tickets per person per episode. The on-site box office operates from August 11th to the 15th, offering a separate allocation of online and on-site tickets.

The festival features exciting programs, such as ‘One Summer Night’ with performances by popular musicians like 10CM, Stella Jang, and Kwon Jin-ah, as well as the signature ‘Film Concert.’ Movie enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse selection of music films from around the world, promising 10 days of music and film magic in Jecheon.