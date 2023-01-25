19th Miryang Arirang Marathon to be Held February 26th

The 19th Miryang Arirang Marathon, the first national competition of the new year, will be held at Miryang Sports Complex on February 26 at 10:00 am.

It is a competition that has been waiting for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event is hosted by Miryang City and supervised by the Miryang Athletics Federation.

The Miryang Athletics Federation received applications for participation until the 17th, and a total of 8,291 people (6,138 men, 2,153 women) were received. By event, a half marathon for 3,235 people, a 10km race with 3,087 people, and a 5km race with 1,969 people applied.

Looking at the age of the participants, Kim Jang-bu (84 years old), who lives in Gyeongnam, is the oldest male participant. Kim Young-ja (80 years old), who lives in Busan, is the oldest female participant.

To celebrate the opening of the tournament and as an event for the participants, there will be a fan signing event for Hwang Yeong-jo, the hero of Montjuic, and Lee Sang-in, a public relations ambassador for Miryang City.