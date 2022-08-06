1st Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan to Take Place August 11th-15th

‘The Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan’, the world’s first environmental film festival that deals with the current climate crisis head-on, will take place from August 11th through the 15th at the Busan Cinema Center and Busan Citizens Park.

This festival features 50 films and documentaries submitted from 20 countries around the world and screened under the theme of ‘Our Only Home’.

Additionally, exhibition events such as the ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance) International Conference will be held concurrently.

The exhibition will consist of 150 booths while the ESG International Conference 2022 will have 500 participants from 10 countries.

The opening film, “The Magnitude of All Things” directed by Canadian Jennifer Abbott, is about finding hope in the image of activists who sublimate the director’s personal pain into a global experience.

KBS Producer Lee Jung-soo’s ‘Pantanal, A Paradise of Burning Water’, which was selected as the closing film, captures the daily life of Brazil’s Pantanal, which suffers from repeated droughts, floods, and forest fires due to climate change. It emphasizes that climate change does not cross the borders of indigenous peoples, regions, and countries.

In addition, the BBC documentary ‘Earth: One Amazing Day’, a documentary film that captures the fantasy of nature and life happening all over the earth for 24 hours, and ‘Cowspiracy,’ co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and director Kip Andersen will be screened.

Environment, Society, and Governance (ESG) International Conference

The ESG International Conference, which will take place on August 12 and 13, will be held with keynote lectures and three sessions on the topics of “The Role of ESG in the Era of Climate Crisis”, “The Future of the City and the Role of ESG”, and “ESG Investment and ESG Management.”

After the keynote lecture by Professor Martin Wolf of Yale University on ‘The Role of ESG in the Era of Climate Crisis’, Ewha Woman’s University Chair Professor Jae-Chun Choi, President of the Climate Change Center and International Exposition Organization (BIE) Chairman Jae-Cheol Choi, and BNK Economic Research Institute President Young-Doo Jeong will hold presentations.

At the ESG investment session, world-class ESG experts Carrie Krosinky, Professor of Brown University, and Thomas Flow, a global financial consultant, will discuss the present and future of ESG management necessary for the business environment.

You can also check out the Green Life Show taking place at BEXCO throughout the festival.

You can check out more about the festival, including schedules and tickets, on their official website.