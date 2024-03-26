1st Changwon Special Mayor’s Cup National Yacht Competition to be Held This Weekend

The inaugural 1st Changwon Special Mayor’s Cup National Yacht Competition will take place on the waters around Jinhae-ru, Jinhae-gu from Friday, March 29th to Sunday, March 31st.

Organized by the Changwon Special City Yacht Association and the Gyeongsangnam-do Yacht Association, this cruiser yacht competition builds upon the success of the Changwon Special City Yacht Association President’s Cup Yacht Competition held in 2023.

Aligned with the festivities of the Jinhae Gunhang Festival, this competition promises to add another layer of excitement and entertainment. The three-day event kicks off with yacht registration and measurement on Friday, March 29th, followed by exhilarating races starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30th, and concluding on Sunday, March 31st.

Spectators can enjoy a close-up view of the thrilling races, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the Jinhae Gunhang Festival. This initiative not only aims to create lasting memories for Changwon citizens and festival-goers but also serves as a national representative selection event for cruiser yachts.

Furthermore, Changwon City has a packed schedule ahead, including the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff Cup National Yacht Competition, the 2024 Changwon Dragon Boat Competition, and the 2024 Changwon Inshore Racing Challenge Competition, ensuring a year filled with exhilarating water sports events.