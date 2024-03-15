1st Daffodil Festival Taking Place at Geoje’s Gonggoji This Weekend

The first-ever Daffodil Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Gonggoji, renowned as a ‘daffodil paradise’ and one of Geoje’s nine scenic spots in Gyeongnam province and set against the picturesque backdrop of Yegu Port and the Gonggoji area in Irun-myeon.

Organized by the Ilun-myeon Residents’ Association and the Yegu Village Association, this inaugural festival, themed ‘I want to go see the yellow daffodils,’ aims to showcase the enchanting beauty of Gonggoji’s daffodils.

Kicking off with an opening ceremony at the Yegu Port warehouse on the 16th afternoon, the festival promises a delightful array of congratulatory performances featuring acoustic guitars, live bands, and guest singers. Attendees can also indulge in various side events, including the sale of local specialties and a vibrant flea market.

Gonggoji, spanning 40,000 pyeong, is a beloved landmark painstakingly cultivated by Kang Myeong-sik and Ji Sang-ak, an elderly couple who dedicated their lives to its creation. Dubbed ‘Daffodil Heaven,’ this enchanting locale offers an unforgettable spectacle of yellow hues to all who visit.

Following the passing of Mr. Kang last May, management challenges led to the neglect of Gonggoji. Visitors and locals lamented the fading allure of this once-thriving tourist destination.

In response, Geoje City assumed management responsibilities for three years in consultation with the family, undertaking the planting of approximately 70,000 new daffodil bulbs last November.