The 1st Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival will proceed as planned this weekend at Amir Park in Yeongdo, however, will be scaled back due to the national mourning period.

The opening ceremony and celebratory festivities set for Friday evening have all been canceled.

The event will still take place beginning of Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is expected to be attended by eight coffee producing countries, 80 coffee companies, and 120 booths.