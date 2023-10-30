Image: Gyeongnam province
1st Gyeongnam Garden Expo to be Held This Weekend

The inaugural Gyeongsangnam-do Garden Expo, hosted at Geoje Sports Park, will be held over a three-day period from November 3rd to 5th, with the theme “Garden, the Flower of the Beginning.”

The expo shines a spotlight on Gyeongnam’s exceptional garden infrastructure, spotlighting the local charm of the Geochang Iris Garden and boasting the largest number of private gardens in the country, with 36 remarkable sites gracing the province.

At the heart of the Garden Expo, visitors will be greeted with the Garden Culture Center, comprising the Private Garden Hall, Local Garden Hall, and National Garden Hall.

Among the highlights are 36 registered private gardens from Gyeongnam, representing an impressive 31% of the 118 gardens nationwide.

The stunning Iris Garden in Geochang and the third garden in Geoje City are also proudly featured, adding to the diverse and rich tapestry of Gyeongnam’s flourishing garden foundation.

The Korea-ASEAN National Garden is complemented by the exquisite display of public arboretums within the province, including the Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum and Hwangmaesan Arboretum.

The Expo’s Show Garden segment will feature a variety of exhibits, including the Gyeongnam-style outdoor garden titled “Garden in Daily Life,” replicas of Gyeongnam’s exceptional private gardens termed “Little Private Gardens,” and a participatory garden created by Geoje City’s citizen gardener trainees.

The “Citizen Gardeners’ Gardens – My Beloved Olive Garden and Autumn Forest Healing Garden” and six mini gardens, each themed around Geoje’s native plants, will provide a delightful feast for the senses.

In addition to the gardens, an outdoor garden bookstore will offer around 200 garden-related books for rent.

