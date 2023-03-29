Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

‘1st Jinju Deulmal Cherry Blossom Festival’ to be Held This Weekend

Haps Staff

The ‘Jinju Deulmal Cherry Blossom Festival’ will be held for the first time on March 31st and April 1st at Namgang Outdoor Stage in Pyeonggeo-dong.

This Jinju Deulmal Cherry Blossom Festival is an event prepared by the residents themselves, and various programs such as walking events, concerts, busking performances, experience booths, folk markets, and food markets are prepared under the supervision of the Pyeonggeo-dong Volunteer Organization Association.

On the 31st, the first day of the festival, the ‘Namgang Moonlight Walk Event’ with cherry blossoms will be held starting with the opening ceremony at 6:00 pm. 

On the second day, April 1, starting with a busking performance at 3:00 pm, the ‘Namgang Moonlight Concert’ will be held against an outdoor stage with cherry blossoms in the background from 6:40 pm.

Various experience booths and folk markets are installed and operated at the inline skating rink near the outdoor stage in Pyeonggeo-dong from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on both days of the festival, and a food market is held until 9:00 pm.

Haps Staff
