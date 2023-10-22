Image: Tongyeong City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

1st Tongyeong Film Festival to Begin Friday

By Haps Staff

The inaugural Tongyeong Film Festival is scheduled to take place from the 27th to the 29th.

The festival aims to celebrate the region’s rich film history while promoting contemporary cinematic excellence.

The main highlights of the festival include the screening of selected competition entries along the themes of Green, Red, and Blue, along with an engaging 41-second youth video contest. Side events such as lectures, exhibitions, performances, the Sumac Festa, and the 100 Cinema Project will also complement the festival.

The festival pays homage to Tongyeong’s cinematic legacy, tracing back to the historic Bongraejwa theater established in 1914. A special exhibition dedicated to renowned film musician Jeong Yun-ju is set to be showcased at the Tongyeong History and Promotion Center.

Attendees can also look forward to an array of exciting activities, including the Tongyeong Environmental Forum, the screening of award-winning films, and the grand closing ceremony where distinguished works will be honored.

For further information on the event schedule, please visit the official Tongyeong Film Festival website at https://tyff.kr.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Immerse Yourself in the Silver Grass of Hwangmaesan Mountain in Hapcheon

World’s Largest Drone Light Show to be Held in Ulsan Tonight

26th Geoje City Windsurfing Competition Takes Place This Weekend

Tickets For The 2023 Changwon K-POP World Festival Available From Today

Caution Urged as Mountain Accidents Rise During Fall Hiking Season

Inaugural Tongyeong Sanyang Island Sunset Cultural Festival to Run October 28

The Latest

Upcoming 2023 UN Weeks in Busan Schedule

KCC Egis 2023/24 Schedule

Korea Destinations: Immerse Yourself in the Silver Grass of Hwangmaesan Mountain in Hapcheon

KORMARINE 2023

Trial Operation of the “Busan Global Village English Learning Support Center” to Open This Week

부산시, 부산글로벌빌리지 영어학습지원센터 시범운영

Busan
overcast clouds
15.8 ° C
15.8 °
15.8 °
50 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Sun
15 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 