1st Tongyeong Film Festival to Begin Friday

The inaugural Tongyeong Film Festival is scheduled to take place from the 27th to the 29th.

The festival aims to celebrate the region’s rich film history while promoting contemporary cinematic excellence.

The main highlights of the festival include the screening of selected competition entries along the themes of Green, Red, and Blue, along with an engaging 41-second youth video contest. Side events such as lectures, exhibitions, performances, the Sumac Festa, and the 100 Cinema Project will also complement the festival.

The festival pays homage to Tongyeong’s cinematic legacy, tracing back to the historic Bongraejwa theater established in 1914. A special exhibition dedicated to renowned film musician Jeong Yun-ju is set to be showcased at the Tongyeong History and Promotion Center.

Attendees can also look forward to an array of exciting activities, including the Tongyeong Environmental Forum, the screening of award-winning films, and the grand closing ceremony where distinguished works will be honored.

For further information on the event schedule, please visit the official Tongyeong Film Festival website at https://tyff.kr.