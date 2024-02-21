Image: Lotte Shopping
Shopping, Home & Living

1st Visiting Connected Market Busan Edition to be Held This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The Busan Tourism Organization is collaborating with the lifestyle brand ‘Muji,’ marking the inaugural ‘1st Visiting Connected Market Busan Edition’ scheduled for the 24th and 25th at the Lotte Department Store’s MUJI at its Busan main branch in Seomyeon.

This event aims to spotlight local tourism companies and broaden their sales reach.

Organized by the Busan Tourism Enterprise Support Center, this initiative leverages the ‘Busan Super’ brand, hosting a pop-up store featuring products from ten esteemed Busan tourism companies.

Among the participants are culinary delights like Tasty Kitchen, Yoon Midang, and Jagalchi Ojimae, alongside beverage offerings from Daesun Brewery and Momos Coffee.

Visitors can explore a diverse array of Busan-branded items, from craft beer and ramen to fish cakes and more.

The event is making its debut in Busan, breaking new ground beyond metropolitan areas like Seoul where the MUJI Connected Market was previously held.

Following a successful run at the MUJI Seoul Gangnam branch, showcasing Busan products, this venture extends to Busan, offering a platform for local enterprises to shine.

Haps Staff
