A 2.5-meter-high statue of the cartoon character ‘Smurf’ will be installed by Dadaepo Beach by March next year, as a symbol of environmental protection.

The international organization, Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), grants blue flags to eco-friendly beaches and green key international certifications to highly sustainable and eco-friendly parks.

Dadaepo Beach and Beach Park both obtained the certifications in Saha-gu.