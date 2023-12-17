20 Establishments in Dong-gu Begin “Yes Kids” Zones

Numerous restaurants and cafes in Dong-gu are transforming into ‘Yes Kids Zones,’ embracing families with children in contrast to the ‘No Kids Zone’ trend.

This initiative aims to foster a family-friendly environment, encouraging the area to be conducive to raising children.

Dong-gu Office announced the selection of 20 establishments from a pool of 25 applicants following thorough on-site evaluations.

The official operation of these ‘Yes Kids Zones’ is set to commence this month, marked by the delivery of designated signboards, two children’s chairs, and two sets of children’s tableware to each business. The Dong-gu Office is allocating a budget of 5 million won to cover related costs.

The designated ‘Yes Kids Zones’ are situated in Choryang-dong, Sujeong-dong, and Beomil-dong.

Dong-gu Office initiated the ‘Yes Kids Zones’ selection to counter the growing prevalence of ‘No Kids Zones’ and address concerns related to declining birth rates.

The inclusion of not only renowned restaurants but also the food court at Busan Station adds significance to the effort, aiming to create a welcoming atmosphere for families, even at the gateway to Busan.