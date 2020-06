20 guests and employees were sent running for the exits when a fire broke out on the first floor of a McDonald’s in Haeundae-gu.

The incident took place at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electric scooter which is used for deliveries and made a “popping” sound when it was charging according to a worker.

About 8 million won in property damages occurred in the fire, which lasted for 15 minutes.

No injuries or casualties were reported.