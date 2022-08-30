20 Events to Check Out in Busan This September

Summer comes to an end in Busan, but September is still full of great events before the fall festival season arrives in October.
Here’s what’s going on around the city to mark on your calendar this month.
Events for September
Busan Cafe Show
Date: September 1-4
Busan Indie Connect Festival
Dates: September 1-4
Busan Dragon Boat Festival
Date: September 1-5
Busan Art Galmierang Festival
Date: September 1-29
Busan Biennale
Date: September 3-November 6
World Competition Winner Series IV – Ray Chen & Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Recital
Date: September 3
Shin Seung-Hoon Show
Date: September 3-4
Busan Architecture Tour
Date: Weekends
Culture and Art Boogi Store
Date: Weekends
Chuseok Special Performance
Date: September 10
11th Swedish Film Festival
Date: September 14-20
Queen Elisabeth Competition Winners’ Concert in Busan
Dates: September 14
Kenny G
Date: September 15
Busan International Photo Festival 2022
Date: September 17-October 16
Liquid Arts Open Stage+37
Date: September 17
Maestro Chung Myung-whun Chamber Music Concert
Date: September 21
Haps-Gorilla Networking Night
Date: September 22
2022 AI KOREA
Date: September 28-30
Busan Illustration Fair
Date: September 29-October 2
Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2022
Date: September 30-October 1