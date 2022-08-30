20 Events to Check Out in Busan This September

Summer comes to an end in Busan, but September is still full of great events before the fall festival season arrives in October.

Here’s what’s going on around the city to mark on your calendar this month.

Events for September

Busan Cafe Show

Date: September 1-4

Busan Indie Connect Festival

Dates: September 1-4

Busan Dragon Boat Festival

Date: September 1-5

Busan Art Galmierang Festival

Date: September 1-29

Busan Biennale

Date: September 3-November 6

World Competition Winner Series IV – Ray Chen & Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Recital

Date: September 3

Shin Seung-Hoon Show

Date: September 3-4

Busan Architecture Tour

Date: Weekends

Culture and Art Boogi Store

Date: Weekends

Chuseok Special Performance

Date: September 10

11th Swedish Film Festival

Date: September 14-20

Queen Elisabeth Competition Winners’ Concert in Busan

Dates: September 14

Kenny G

Date: September 15

Busan International Photo Festival 2022

Date: September 17-October 16

Liquid Arts Open Stage+37

Date: September 17

Maestro Chung Myung-whun Chamber Music Concert

Date: September 21

Haps-Gorilla Networking Night

Date: September 22

2022 AI KOREA

Date: September 28-30

Busan Illustration Fair

Date: September 29-October 2

Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2022

Date: September 30-October 1