20 Events Not to Miss in July in Busan

By Haps Staff

The summer jangma rains have begun before the scorching heat takes over in the middle of the month, but there are plenty of things around the city to keep you busy if you’re planning a summer staycation in Busan.

Here’s a look at the events planned around the city for the month of July.

Events in July

Beaches Open for Summer Operations

Date: July 1

Busan International Mobility Show

Date: Through July 7

Monet to Andy Warhol

Date: July 2 to August 27

2024 Automanufac Busan

Date: July 3-5

Robot Expo Busan

Date: July 3-5

Busan Craft Beer Festival

Date: July 3-7

Arab Film Festival

Date: July 3-21

Busan Step-up Dance Festival

Date: July 4-7

Candlelight Performance

Date: July 6

ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 

Date: July 6-7

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival 

Date: July 10-14

COSPAR

Date: July 13-21

Yeongnam Dance Festival

Date: July 13 – August 10

Korea International Ocean Film Festival

Date: July 17-19

Park Ji-eun Piano Recital

Date: July 20

Busan International Dance Grand Prix

Date: July 21

Busan Sea Festival

Date: July 26-28

K-Illustration Fair

Date: July 26-28

K-Handmade Fair

Date: July 26-28

Waterbomb Busan

Date: July 27

