20 Events Not to Miss in July in Busan

The summer jangma rains have begun before the scorching heat takes over in the middle of the month, but there are plenty of things around the city to keep you busy if you’re planning a summer staycation in Busan.
Here’s a look at the events planned around the city for the month of July.
Events in July
Beaches Open for Summer Operations
Date: July 1
Busan International Mobility Show
Date: Through July 7
Monet to Andy Warhol
Date: July 2 to August 27
2024 Automanufac Busan
Date: July 3-5
Robot Expo Busan
Date: July 3-5
Busan Craft Beer Festival
Date: July 3-7
Arab Film Festival
Date: July 3-21
Busan Step-up Dance Festival
Date: July 4-7
Candlelight Performance
Date: July 6
ASEAN-Korea Music Festival
Date: July 6-7
Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival
Date: July 10-14
COSPAR
Date: July 13-21
Yeongnam Dance Festival
Date: July 13 – August 10
Korea International Ocean Film Festival
Date: July 17-19
Park Ji-eun Piano Recital
Date: July 20
Busan International Dance Grand Prix
Date: July 21
Busan Sea Festival
Date: July 26-28
K-Illustration Fair
Date: July 26-28
K-Handmade Fair
Date: July 26-28
Waterbomb Busan
Date: July 27