20 Events to Look Forward To This October in Busan

Fall is one of the main festival seasons in Korea and Busan is chock full of festivals and events that you won’t want to miss.
Here are the events happening in October that you’ll want to put on your to-do calendar.
October Festivals and Events in Busan
András Schiff Piano Recital – World Pianist Series 2023
Period: October 4
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Busan International Film Festival
Period: October 4–13
Venues: Busan Cinema Center
Asian Start-up Expo ‘FLY ASIA 2023’
Period: October 5-8
Venues: BEXCO
Busan International Travel Fair 2023
Period: October 5-8
Venues: Busan Cinema Center
Busan Jagalchi Festival
Period: October 5-8
Venues: Jagalchi Market
World Competition Winner Series Ⅳ – Sunwoo Yekwon Piano Recital
Period: October 6
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Seri Park World Match
Period: October 7
Venue: Stone Gate Country Club
Busan International Rock Festival
Period: October 7-8
Venue: Samnak Park
Asian Contents and Film Market
Period: October 7-10
Venues: BEXCO
Hurshimchung Oktoberfest
Period: October 12-14
Venues: Hotel Nongshim
Yeongdo Bridge Festival
Period: October 13-15
Venues: Yeongdo Amir Park, around Yeongdo Bridge
Dongnae Eupseong History Festival
Period: October 13-15
Venues: Dongnae Cultural Center, Plaza of Dongnae Eupseong and Oncheonjang
Busan International Performing Arts Market 2023
Period: October 13-16
Venue: Busan Citizens’ Hall, Busan KT&G Sangsangmadang and more
Busan Fine Art Assoiciation Fair
Period: October 13-16
Venues: BEXCO
Sea Art Festival
Period: October 14-November 19
Venue: Ilgwang Beach
2023 Fashion Week
Period: October 16-17
Venue: BEXCO
2023 Busan Choral Festival & Competition
Period: October 17-21
Venues: Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater
2022 Busan Craft Beer Festival
Period: October 18-22
Venue: BEXCO
2023 My Life My English Speech Festival
Period: October 21
Venue: Nurimaru
Busan One Asia Festival
Period: October 21-22
Venue: Asiad Main Stadium and Busan Citizens Park