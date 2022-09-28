20 Events to Look Forward To This October in Busan

Fall is one of the main festival seasons in Korea and Busan is chock full of festivals and events that you won’t want to miss.
Here are the events happening in October that you’ll want to put on your to-do calendar.
October Festivals and Events in Busan
7th World e-Sports Summit
The 7th World e-Sports summit returns to Busanjin-gu.
Period: Through October 2
Venue: Busan e-Sports Stadium
Busan International Rock Festival
This year’s concert will be held at Samnak Park
Period: October 1 and 2
Venue: Samnak Park
Busan Global Gathering
The largest expat gathering returns this year.
Period: October 2
Venue: Busan Station, Outdoor Eurasia Platform
Busan International Film Festival
The 27th Busan International Film Festival returns with another jam-packed schedule of fantastic films from across the world.
Period: October 5–14
Venues: Busan Cinema Center
Asian Contents and Film Market
Asian Contents & Film Market will host diverse events online such as Asian Project Market (APM), Entertainment Intellectual Property (E-IP) Market, and Asia Contents Awards (ACA) for local and international film, audiovisual, and entertainment industry professionals during the 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival.
Period: October 11-14
Venues: BEXCO
Hurshimchung Oktoberfest
Enjoy three days of beer at the city’s largest Oktoberfest.
Period: October 13-15
Venues: Hotel Nongshim
Busan International Travel Festival
The largest travel festival takes place for 4 days.
Period: October 13-16
Venues: BEXCO
Dongnae Eupseong History Festival
Relive history at the annual Dongnae Eupseong Festival.
Period: October 14-16
Venues: Dongnae Cultural Center, Plaza of Dongnae Eupseong and Oncheonjang
2022 Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival
The Oebang Festival is one of the oldest in the city.
Period: October 14-16
Venue: Gwangalli Beach
2022 BFAA International Art Fair
One of the largest art events of the year returns to BEXCO.
Period: October 14–17
Venue: BEXCO
BTS
The BTS concert for the 2030 World Expo bid takes place with viewing spots also around the city.
Period: October 15
Venues: Asiad Stadium
Luci Annual General Meeting
Lighting Urban Community International’s general meeting takes place at BEXCO.
Period: October 19-22
Venues: BEXCO
2022 Busan Choral Festival & Competition
Four days of one of the most prestigious choral festivals in Asia.
Period: October 19-22
Venues: Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater
2022 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Show
The annual fashion show comes to BEXCO.
Period: October 20–21
Venue: BEXCO
2022 Fashion Week
One of the largest fashion events of the year returns to BEXCO.
Period: October 20-22
Venue: BEXCO
2022 Busan International Food Expo
Check out what’s new in food and drink.
Period: October 21-23
Venue: BEXCO
Blockchain Week
This year, the event name will be changed to “BWB (Blockchain Week in Busan) 2022” to emphasize Busan’s leading role as a global blockchain city beyond NFT and to revitalize the K-blockchain industry ecosystem.
Period: October 27-29
Venue: BEXCO
Busan One Asia Festival
A large-scale K-pop and K-Culture event includes concerts and BOF Land.
Period: October 21-23
Venue: Asiad Main Stadium and Busan Citizens Park
Halloween
Grab your best costume and head out for a night of Halloween shenanigans.
Period: October 29
Venue: Local bars
2022 BeFM Halloween Parade Festival
A parade contest and costume parade contest will take place in Gwangalli.
Period: October 29
Venue: Gwangalli Beach