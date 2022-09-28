20 Events to Look Forward To This October in Busan

Fall is one of the main festival seasons in Korea and Busan is chock full of festivals and events that you won’t want to miss.

Here are the events happening in October that you’ll want to put on your to-do calendar.

October Festivals and Events in Busan

7th World e-Sports Summit

The 7th World e-Sports summit returns to Busanjin-gu.

Period: Through October 2

Venue: Busan e-Sports Stadium

Busan International Rock Festival

This year’s concert will be held at Samnak Park

Period: October 1 and 2

Venue: Samnak Park

Busan Global Gathering

The largest expat gathering returns this year.

Period: October 2

Venue: Busan Station, Outdoor Eurasia Platform

Busan International Film Festival

The 27th Busan International Film Festival returns with another jam-packed schedule of fantastic films from across the world.

Period: October 5–14

Venues: Busan Cinema Center

Asian Contents and Film Market

Asian Contents & Film Market will host diverse events online such as Asian Project Market (APM), Entertainment Intellectual Property (E-IP) Market, and Asia Contents Awards (ACA) for local and international film, audiovisual, and entertainment industry professionals during the 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival.

Period: October 11-14

Venues: BEXCO

Hurshimchung Oktoberfest

Enjoy three days of beer at the city’s largest Oktoberfest.

Period: October 13-15

Venues: Hotel Nongshim

Busan International Travel Festival

The largest travel festival takes place for 4 days.

Period: October 13-16

Venues: BEXCO

Dongnae Eupseong History Festival

Relive history at the annual Dongnae Eupseong Festival.

Period: October 14-16

Venues: Dongnae Cultural Center, Plaza of Dongnae Eupseong and Oncheonjang

2022 Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival

The Oebang Festival is one of the oldest in the city.

Period: October 14-16

Venue: Gwangalli Beach

2022 BFAA International Art Fair

One of the largest art events of the year returns to BEXCO.

Period: October 14–17

Venue: BEXCO

BTS

The BTS concert for the 2030 World Expo bid takes place with viewing spots also around the city.

Period: October 15

Venues: Asiad Stadium

Luci Annual General Meeting

Lighting Urban Community International’s general meeting takes place at BEXCO.

Period: October 19-22

Venues: BEXCO

2022 Busan Choral Festival & Competition

Four days of one of the most prestigious choral festivals in Asia.

Period: October 19-22

Venues: Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater

2022 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Show

The annual fashion show comes to BEXCO.

Period: October 20–21

Venue: BEXCO

2022 Fashion Week

One of the largest fashion events of the year returns to BEXCO.

Period: October 20-22

Venue: BEXCO

2022 Busan International Food Expo

Check out what’s new in food and drink.

Period: October 21-23

Venue: BEXCO

Blockchain Week

This year, the event name will be changed to “BWB (Blockchain Week in Busan) 2022” to emphasize Busan’s leading role as a global blockchain city beyond NFT and to revitalize the K-blockchain industry ecosystem.

Period: October 27-29

Venue: BEXCO

Busan One Asia Festival

A large-scale K-pop and K-Culture event includes concerts and BOF Land.

Period: October 21-23

Venue: Asiad Main Stadium and Busan Citizens Park

Halloween

Grab your best costume and head out for a night of Halloween shenanigans.

Period: October 29

Venue: Local bars

2022 BeFM Halloween Parade Festival

A parade contest and costume parade contest will take place in Gwangalli.

Period: October 29

Venue: Gwangalli Beach