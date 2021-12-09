Image: Busan Police
20 Injured in Officetel Fire in Dongnae

BeFM News

Firefighters have extinguished a fire, which broke out in an officetel building in Allak-dong in Dongnae-gu at around 11 am yesterday, after about three hours.

Four firefighters and 16 residents suffered minor to serious injuries due to the fire
and 4 vehicles in the parking lot were damaged.

Police said that welding work was being done in the basement of the residential building
and received a statement that flames and smoke soared along with a loud bang.

They are investigating the exact details of the accident.

 

