20-Year-Old Sentenced For Burning Down a Chicken Restaurant in Ulsan Because “It Didn’t Taste Good”

Haps Staff

A 20-year-old man in Ulsan was sentenced to prison for setting fire to a chicken restaurant because he thought the owner was delivering tasteless chicken on purpose.

The man was accused of a throwing flammable object into the restaurant near his house in September of this year and causing an explosion.

He had previously tried to set the restaurant three weeks earlier but had been released after being investigated by police.

The 11th Criminal Division of the Ulsan District Court sentenced the man to 2 1/2 years considering there was also a resident living above the restaurant.

