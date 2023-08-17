20 Years of Korea 101 Culture Programs

This month Haps Magazine Korea contributor Don Southerton and Bridging Culture Worldwide (BCW) are celebrating 20 years of Korea 101 programs.

Over the course, and beginning with the Hyundai Motor Group, BCW has successfully presented Korea 101 programs to more than 10,000 participants across the globe through both live, recorded, and online formats.

Korea 101, in its present content, is a collage of insights and ever-updating experiences that share Korea, its workplace, and culture versus a presentation fixed and set in time. Over the years, many of the offerings have been in the original six-session format, while others are offered in one-day programs.

The program’s content has adapted over time to the changes in Korea’s workplace and global organizations. Still, at the core, we share Korean culture, the workplace, and culture.

What has always made Korea 101 unique:

1. The programs are designed to meet a company’s unique needs and requirements. We do not rely on generic presentations or templates. After conducting over 100 programs, we recognize that every situation is unique.

2. The programs are designed to be highly interactive, engaging the participants and bringing a new level of understanding and interest.

3 Finally, we encourage participants to ask questions as they surface in the class vs. a rigid program set in stone. More so, we address questions with a positive solution-oriented approach.

In celebration, the program will be offered this Fall in an all-new hybrid version with both Live onsite and Remote online components.