Tongyeong City has partnered with Kumho Resort, part of Kumho Petrochemical Group, to develop a comprehensive marine leisure tourism city.

Kumho Resort will construct a 200-room premium resort, complete with top-tier amenities, on the site of Kumho Tongyeong Marina Resort in Donam-dong.

The expansion includes facilities like a yacht lounge, oceanfront bar, and indoor sports park, further enhancing Tongyeong’s appeal as a land and sea resort.

It’s expected to open by 2028.