2,000 Tetrapods to be Added at Songdo Beach

Construction of the coastal maintenance project will begin around Songdo Beach, where damage is repeated every time there is a typhoon.

The government will invest about 11 billion won with funds from the national, city, and district governments, to install a wave prevention wall to reduce the amount of waves coming to the coast.

It includes 2,000 tetrapods of three sizes to be built near the existing break wall around Turtle Island and is set to be approximately 200 meters long and five meters high.

The completion is scheduled for December 2025.