Image: 2018 Night Race in Busan website
20,000 People Expected for Tonight’s “Night Race in Busan”

By BeFM News

More than 20,000 people from all over the country will close out commemoration events for the 70 anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement by running on Gwangan Bridge in Busan, which was once the refugee capital.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will hold the ‘Night Race in Busan, Amazing 70’ event at Gwangalli Beach tonight.

The night race, which marks its ninth anniversary this year, is an event to run on the Gwangan Bridge on a summer night, and has been expanded in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of the armistice.

Due to the race, tonight’s usual Drone Show at Gwangalli Beach will be canceled this week.

