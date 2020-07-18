Arts & Culture

2020 Moonlight Cinema Underway

Haps Staff

The 2020 Moonlight Cinema program will run until Sunday, August 16 at the Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house in Seo-gu and Hocheon Cultural Platform in Busanjin-gu.

The Moonlight Cinema program operates daily, except Mondays, at the Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house and Hocheon Cultural Platform. The shows start at 8:00 p.m. and admission is free.

The movies to be screened include outstanding short films under various themes, including those from the Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) as well as independent films produced in Busan.

The event is being hosted and organized by the BISFF Organizing Committee and supported by Busan Metropolitan City.

Visitors and residents can enjoy the night view of Busan Port and the downtown area along Sanbokdoro while watching a movie.

For a detailed movie schedule, please visit the BISFF website at bisff.org or facebook.com/BISFFmoonlightcinema/ (Korean only).

Moonlight Cinema Venues

Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house: 342, Cheonmasan-ro, Seo-gu, Busan

– How to get there: Get off at Toseong Station (Metro line 1) and go out Exit 6. At the corner turn to find the Pusan National University Hospital bus stop. Take the village/neighborhood bus No. 1-1 or 2 and get off at the Ami-dong public parking lot bus stop then walk about 500 meters.

Hocheon Cultural Platform: 491, Eomgwang-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

– How to get there: Take local bus no. 87 then get off at “Entrance of Hocheon Village” bus stop then walk about two minutes.

Movie cancellations in case of inclement weather will be posted at bisff.org

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Korea Attraction Fair Hits BEXCO This Weekend

Haps Staff -
An exciting exhibition is taking place this weekend at BEXCO as the Korea Attraction Fair takes place from Thursday through Sunday.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Hadong Seomjin River Cultural Recreation Festival Postponed

Haps Staff -
The Hadong Seomjin River Cultural Recreation Festival was temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country.
Read more
Arts & Culture

6th Eulsukdo Opera Festival Features Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” This Weekend

Haps Staff -
This weekend's performances at the 6th Eulsukdo Opera Festival features Mozart's opera "The Marriage of Figaro".
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: July 13 – July 19

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Busan IPark Hold Gwangju FC to Goalless Draw

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark held on to secure a 0-0 draw with Gwangju FC on Saturday evening in the K League 1.
Read more

Rainy Season Continues Into This Week

Busan News Haps Staff -
Another dose of rain is expected this week as the summer rainy season continues to affect most of the peninsula.
Read more

2020 Moonlight Cinema Underway

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Moonlight Cinema program will run until Sunday, August 16 at the Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house in Seo-gu and Hocheon Cultural Platform in Busanjin-gu.
Read more

Driver’s Beware: Watch Out for This Insurance Fraud

Lifestyle BeFM News -
Police caught a group of people who intentionally caused traffic accidents to pocket tens of millions of won in insurance money.
Read more

Russian Cases of Coronavirus Jumps to 39 at Gamcheon Port

Busan News Haps Staff -
19 Russian sailors have been confirmed positive for COVID19 on Thursday putting the cumulative confirmed cases from the Port of Gamcheon in just a month to 39 people.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Observation Tower at 101-Story LCT Opens Today

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
An observation deck at the new 101-story tall LCT skyscraper in Haeundae will open its doors to the public today.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
83 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Sun
26 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea