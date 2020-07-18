2020 Moonlight Cinema Underway

The 2020 Moonlight Cinema program will run until Sunday, August 16 at the Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house in Seo-gu and Hocheon Cultural Platform in Busanjin-gu.

The Moonlight Cinema program operates daily, except Mondays, at the Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house and Hocheon Cultural Platform. The shows start at 8:00 p.m. and admission is free.

The movies to be screened include outstanding short films under various themes, including those from the Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) as well as independent films produced in Busan.

The event is being hosted and organized by the BISFF Organizing Committee and supported by Busan Metropolitan City.

Visitors and residents can enjoy the night view of Busan Port and the downtown area along Sanbokdoro while watching a movie.

For a detailed movie schedule, please visit the BISFF website at bisff.org or facebook.com/BISFFmoonlightcinema/ (Korean only).

Moonlight Cinema Venues

Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house: 342, Cheonmasan-ro, Seo-gu, Busan

– How to get there: Get off at Toseong Station (Metro line 1) and go out Exit 6. At the corner turn to find the Pusan National University Hospital bus stop. Take the village/neighborhood bus No. 1-1 or 2 and get off at the Ami-dong public parking lot bus stop then walk about 500 meters.

Hocheon Cultural Platform: 491, Eomgwang-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

– How to get there: Take local bus no. 87 then get off at “Entrance of Hocheon Village” bus stop then walk about two minutes.

Movie cancellations in case of inclement weather will be posted at bisff.org