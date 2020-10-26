Arts & Culture

2020 ASEAN-Korea Craft Market Held This Weekend

Haps Staff

The 2020 Korea-ASEAN Craft Market will be held at F1963 Square for three days from Friday, October 30, until Sunday, November 1.

At the Craft Market, you can explore and purchase hundreds of traditional and modern handmade artifacts from the ten ASEAN countries and Korea, including household goods, fashion items, and kitchenware made through various techniques, such as weaving, dyeing, painting, or embroidering, and with diverse materials, including ceramics, metal, and wood.

You are also invited to participate in the “Craft Culture Workshop” and “Multicultural Workshop,” led by a craftsman from the ASEAN region. It will be an opportunity to learn and experience the crafts of ASEAN and Korea, and to indulge in the unique charm of the different crafts.

The Craft Market will also put a spotlight on ethical shopping that takes into account social and environmental values, including the participation of social enterprises and fair trade companies from ASEAN countries, allowing visitors to have a particularly meaningful experience. If you feel frustrated these days about being unable to travel, please visit the “2020 Korea-ASEAN Craft Market” to take a virtual journey to the ASEAN region.

The “2020 Korea-ASEAN Craft Market” complies with the government’s quarantine management guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the guidelines, the event will be held in an outdoor cultural space and will be held with the safety of visitors as the top priority.

The ACH’s October events may be changed or canceled depending on the spread of COVID-19. Please make sure to check the ACH website for a detailed schedule and the status of each event.

Event Information

Period: October 30-November 1, 2020

Venue: F1963 Square

Hosted by: ASEAN Culture House

Website

