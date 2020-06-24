Arts & Culture

2020 B-Beauty Day Takes Place This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff

2020 B-Beauty Day will be held at BEXCO for three days from the 26th to the 28th.

The event showcases and promotes products from cosmetic companies in Busan with 18 local cosmetic companies participating in the event.

Companies will introduce their representative cosmetic products at their booths and provide hands-on experiences.

The cosmetics and beauty industry is attracting attention as an industry with great growth potential due to increased demand for youth and the United States due to the improvement of income level and aging population.

It will be the third event of its kind, and second this year after the successful first show took place at City Hall in January.

 

Haps Staff
