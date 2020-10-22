2020 BCFC Virtual Choir Festival

KIMES, Korea’s largest exhibition of medical devices and hospital facilities, will open up a brand new exhibition dubbed ‘KIMES Busan’ in Busan this weekend, focusing on healthcare, medical devices, rehabilitation, and hospital facilities.
The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation announced yesterday that they will host the 15th Busan World Citizen's Festival, the city's largest multicultural festival, online.
The city of Busan announced that it will hold a celebration of the 574th Hangeul Day under the theme of 'Hangul, a bright light that conveys hope' in the main hall on the first floor of the City Hall at 10 am today.
The city of Busan will hold the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Day ceremony at the UN Memorial Park today at 11 am, attended by more than 100 diplomatic delegations from the UN veterans of the Korean War and soldiers of the Army, Navy, and Air Forces.
In the Food and Beverage sector in general, Fast Casual, Café’s, and QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) have been adapting to COVID-19. Many of these practices, in fact, can be adapted even in dense urban areas like Seoul, South Korea.
So-called “no kid zone” restaurants and businesses that ban children from entering the establishment are once again becoming a social issue in the city as parents looking to dine with their kids are finding fewer places to frequent.