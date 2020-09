International Video Music Festival – Live Recordings of the Alba Music Festival as part of the Busan MARU International Music Festival 2020 will be held online to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of citizens and visitors.

It was scheduled to take place at the Busan Cinema Center on September 2nd, 9th, and 14th.

You can enjoy live recordings of the Alba Music Festival online on the following dates.

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 — Watch it here