2020 Boryeong Mud Festival Replaced With Online Event this Year

The very popular Boryeong Mud Festival will be replaced with an online event this year.

The festival was scheduled to begin its 10-day run on July 17th, however, the city of Boryeong in South Chungcheong province canceled the live event at the request of the central government.

Online activities have since been planned, including a virtual reality mud experience and a mud related selfie event.

Possibilities of fireworks and a concert are still up in the air depending on a slow down in infections according to Yonhap.