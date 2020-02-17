Image: Busan Biennale
2020 Busan Biennale’s Schedule and Theme Unveiled

BeFM News

The 2020 Busan Biennale’s schedule and theme were finalized by the event’s organizing committee.

Under the theme, “City of Fiction: an exhibition in 10 chapters”, the biennale will open on September 5th for 65 days until November 8th, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan and parts of the city center.

With various genres, such as visual arts, literature, and music, the exhibition will encourage active participation from visitors through diverse media.

There will also be a variety of supporting events, including an academic seminar and educational programs.

2020 Busan Biennale's Schedule and Theme Unveiled

Arts & Culture BeFM News
