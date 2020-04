The 2020 Busan Global Gathering has been postponed until September 20.

This year’s 15th edition of the largest expat gathering each year was scheduled to take place on May 17 at Dadaepo Beach.

The event is a great chance to meet foreigners from around the city for a fun-filled afternoon of music, food, and laughter and it’s a great place to meet new friends, promote or learn about new businesses and networking.