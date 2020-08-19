Arts & Culture

2020 Busan Heritage Night Postponed

Haps Staff

2020 Busan Heritage Night scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Busan Heritage Night is a cultural heritage program that takes place during the night time. As part of the Cultural Heritage Administration project, the event has taken place in Seo-gu since 2016.

To promote the historical meaning and value of Busan as the provisional capital during the Korean War, the event venues have been expanded to Jung-gu in Busan and programs including tours, performances, food, accommodation, and markets have been enhanced.

No make-up date has been announced.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan Biennale Tickets Now on Sale

Haps Staff -
Tickets for the 2020 Busan Biennale, an event where world-class artworks are exhibited, are on sale.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Postponed: Busan International Comedy Festival Looks to Bring Laughs During Troubled Times

Haps Staff -
The 8th Busan International Comedy Festival gets underway this week for a 10-day run.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: August 17 – August 23

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

15th Busan International Magic Festival Underway

Haps Staff -
The 15th Busan International Magic Festival gets underway today through Sunday at Gunam-ro in Haeundae.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Experience 37 Cities in 27 Countries Around the World at Busan City Hall

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has begun operating the “World Traditional Costume Experience Zone” for students and citizens during August vacation at Busan City Hall.
Read more

The Latest

EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE Reveals the Second Round Lineup

International Destinations Haps Staff -
EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE celebrates its fifth anniversary with a star-studded lineup on Vietnam’s picturesque Phú Quốc island from December 29th, 2020 to January 10th, 2021.
Read more

JIMFF Concludes Successful Online Festival

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival has ended its successful five-day journey.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: News From Around Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates about the COVID-19 situation around the Busan area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

2020 Busan Heritage Night Postponed

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
2020 Busan Heritage Night scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

What Level 2 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Lifestyle Busan City News -
Based on the recent increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Busan area, the level of social distancing measures has been raised to Level 2, starting from August 17, 12:00 (KST) until August 31, 2020.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
83 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
32 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
28 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

LA Bar & Grill In Gwangalli Hosting Its 2nd Anniversary Party This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting its 2nd-anniversary party this weekend from 7 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Jagalchi Festival Latest to be Canceled

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Cold Summer Noodles at Gukje Milmyeon

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Located near Busan National University of Education, Gukje Milmyeon often features a line of folks waiting to get inside. It's worth the wait.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea