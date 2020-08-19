2020 Busan Heritage Night Postponed

2020 Busan Heritage Night scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Busan Heritage Night is a cultural heritage program that takes place during the night time. As part of the Cultural Heritage Administration project, the event has taken place in Seo-gu since 2016.

To promote the historical meaning and value of Busan as the provisional capital during the Korean War, the event venues have been expanded to Jung-gu in Busan and programs including tours, performances, food, accommodation, and markets have been enhanced.

No make-up date has been announced.