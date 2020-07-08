Arts & Culture

2020 Busan International Architecture Design Workshop Held Online

The 2020 Busan International Architecture Design Workshop will be held online this year.

Balcony and Violin, Life of Post-COVID-19

Human-made cities are the spaces where various interpersonal contacts occur through streets, squares, and the like that connect human dwellings. Also, those spaces engendering contacts have formed various networks that build up sympathy and solidarity between citizens as the stepping stones for the growth of civil society.

However, such social activities as human contacts are serving as the main cause of spreading virus infection which has been continuing since the last winter, and the world is endeavoring to overcome this with the spatial measure of ‘social distancing’. This situation has unfortunately led to the closure and streets where now human contacts, the most social activity of humankind, can hardly occur.

The Busan International Architectural Design Workshop 2020 intends to create an opportunity to share with the students majoring in architecture and urbanism around the world their various proposals on the post-COVID life and architecture based on their own sphere of life.

Students enrolled in universities and graduate schools from overseas

Participants affiliated with the same school (university) should form a team consisting of one guiding professor and three students.

Visit BAF official webpage (eng.biacf.org) and follow the registration process on the design workshop page during the registration period, July 7 to 22, 2020.

After confirming admission from the administration office, then send the participation fee.

Scenario Planning and Proposal Preparation 8/1~8/15

First session of Critique 8/16~8/22

Second session of Critique 9/6~9/13

Final Submission 9/25

The exhibition will be held during the period of Busan Architecture Festival in November 2020.

Image: Busan City

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Travel

