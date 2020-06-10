Image: Facbook/Busan International Rock Festival
2020 Busan International Rock Festival Postponed

Haps Staff

The Busan International Rock Festival has been postponed according to a statement by the organizers.

In the statement, the organizers said the festival will be scheduled sometime in September or October:

Even today, a month and a half before the event, the local infection still occurs. In order to prevent further spread and hold a more safe event, we decided to postpone the festival after a long period of consideration.⠀

Detailed schedule is under discussion and will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.⠀

Once again, we would like to express our deep gratitude to all those who have waited for the Busan International Rock Festival, and we will do our best for everyone to enjoy the festival as safe as our preparatory period has increased.”

The festival was scheduled for July 24-25 at Samnak Ecological Park.

Haps Staff
2020 Busan International Rock Festival Postponed

