Image: Busan Maru International Music Festival
Arts & Culture

2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival Opening Concert is Postponed

Haps Staff

The 2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival Opening Concert scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

The New World Philharmonic Orchestra was scheduled to perform at the Eulsukdo Cultural Center on Friday night and will be postponed to a future date in September or October.

Saturday’s concert at the Busan National Gugak Center is canceled.

Next month’s concert schedule is tentatively on but may change as the coronavirus situation changes.

The festival is the largest classical music event in the city each year.

‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians.

 

 

‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians.
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: August 24 – August 30

Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

These are the Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities Temporarily Suspended in Busan

Busan City News -
Here is a list of facilities that are temporarily closed until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 Busan Heritage Night Postponed

Haps Staff -
2020 Busan Heritage Night scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Biennale Tickets Now on Sale

Haps Staff -
Tickets for the 2020 Busan Biennale, an event where world-class artworks are exhibited, are on sale.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Postponed: Busan International Comedy Festival Looks to Bring Laughs During Troubled Times

Haps Staff -
The 8th Busan International Comedy Festival gets underway this week for a 10-day run.
Read more

The Latest

Haeundae’s Grand Josun Hotel Announces Opening Date

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The new 5-star Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae has announced its opening date.
Read more

279 Churches Held On-Site Service Last Weekend in Busan Despite Administrative Order Not To

Busan News BeFM News -
Amid the second level of social distancing measures in place which effectively prohibits face-to-face worship at local churches, some churches in Busan, however, held on-site services regardless.
Read more

Daegu International Airport Reopens its First International Flight Service

Travel Haps Staff -
Daegu International Airport has reopened its first international flight with service to Yanji, China.
Read more

2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival Opening Concert is Postponed

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival Opening Concert scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
83 %
2.1kmh
1 %
Tue
32 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.
Read more

Shuttle Announces Safety Precautions for Delivery Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced new safety precautions for customers and drivers in response to the increased social distancing measures in Korea.
Read more

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea