2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival Opening Concert is Postponed

The 2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival Opening Concert scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

The New World Philharmonic Orchestra was scheduled to perform at the Eulsukdo Cultural Center on Friday night and will be postponed to a future date in September or October.

Saturday’s concert at the Busan National Gugak Center is canceled.

Next month’s concert schedule is tentatively on but may change as the coronavirus situation changes.

The festival is the largest classical music event in the city each year.

‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians.