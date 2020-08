The 42K Busan Night Walk is taking place this weekend at Samnak Ecological Park. Three courses — 19km, 26k, and 42k will walk along courses along the Nakdong River.

Applications for the event are sold out.

Event Information

Non-competitive walking race

Dates: Saturday, August 15, 16:00 – Sunday, August 16, 8:00

Gathering Place: rugby field at Samnak Ecological Park