2020 Busan Pet Show to Run This Weekend

Busan City News

The 2020 Busan Pet Show takes place from October 23-25 at BEXCO.

120 companies with 200 booths are set to participate.

The festival focuses on the idea that pets are family members too. The festival aims to spread appropriate pet culture, promote quality time between people and their pets, promote abandoned animal adoption, and raise public awareness regarding animal abandonment.

QR Code entry, masks, and temperature checks will be taken.

Event Information

Period: Friday, October 23 – Sunday, October 25

Venue: BEXCO, Hall 3A (Exhibition Center 1)

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Admission: 5,000 won

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

