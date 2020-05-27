Image: Changwon Youth Asian Art Festival
Arts & Culture

2020 Changwon Youth Asian Art Festival Runs Through June 8th

The 2020 Changwon Asian Art Festival got underway yesterday and will run through June 8th at Seongsan Art Hall.

The festival, which is held by the Changwon Cultural Foundation and the Changwon Youth Artists Association exhibits around 150 artworks, including works by Japanese, Indonesian and Iranian artists under this year’s motto “Communication”.

The special exhibition “The Artist’s Room” is designed to allow the audience to look into the artists’ personal space where they work.

YouTube videos and Instagram messages from the artist’s will also be on display.

The festival is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and will close at noon on June 8th.

Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

Travel

