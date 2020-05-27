2020 Changwon Youth Asian Art Festival Runs Through June 8th

The 2020 Changwon Asian Art Festival got underway yesterday and will run through June 8th at Seongsan Art Hall.

The festival, which is held by the Changwon Cultural Foundation and the Changwon Youth Artists Association exhibits around 150 artworks, including works by Japanese, Indonesian and Iranian artists under this year’s motto “Communication”.

The special exhibition “The Artist’s Room” is designed to allow the audience to look into the artists’ personal space where they work.

YouTube videos and Instagram messages from the artist’s will also be on display.

The festival is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and will close at noon on June 8th.